Pre-monsoon showers arrive, more rain likely

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Much to the delight of people amidst the prolonged hot and humid spell, many parts of the State on Monday received pre-monsoon showers. Bhubaneswar received 29.6 mm rainfall followed by Daringbadi (14 mm), Sambalpur (9 mm) and Cuttack (6.2 mm) on the day. The airport area of the city recorded a wind speed of 76 km/hr.

Rainfall activity in Odisha is expected to increase between June 10 and 14 under the influence of a low pressure system over north Bay of Bengal and advancement of south-west monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Cuttack and five other coastal districts, and heavy rainfall at one or two places in eight districts on Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places of the State on Thursday and Friday.

A warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places in eight districts on Friday. Wind speed reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr is very likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast from Friday.

The Met office has warned the fishermen not to venture into deep sea area during the period until further advice. With the system turning into a depression and moving over land, the monsoon current will advance over Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh before the scheduled date, Skymet said.

Meanwhile, the SRC office has directed the collectors to remain alert.