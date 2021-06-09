Youth stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth of PWD Basti under Laxmisagar police limits was stabbed to death on Monday night. The incident coming after three days of the murder of a labourer at Station Square has raised questions on law and order situation in the Capital city.

Police said five persons of Reddy Basti attacked Kartik Sahu (21) with a knife and an iron pipe near his house over a past enmity. Kartik’s family members tried to rescue him but to no avail. They also sustained injuries in the brawl.

Kartik sustained head and stabbing injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed on Tuesday.

The five accused Mina Reddy, S Chalpati Reddy, Dhanaraj Reddy, Raju Reddy and S Sahadeb Reddy were arrested and a case registered against them. Police also seized the knife along with the iron pipe used in the crime.

The attack was a fallout of a fight between Kartik’s friends and few residents of Reddy Basti which had taken place few hours before he was murdered.

On Saturday, a labourer was allegedly killed by his co-worker near Station Square over a personal dispute.