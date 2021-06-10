SOA figures in QS World University Rankings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) has figured among 35 selected Indian institutions of higher education included in the 2022 edition of the QS World University Rankings that were released on Tuesday.

SOA is one of the two institutions from Odisha to find place in the list, the other being Indian Institute of Technology-Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS). Besides, it is one of three deemed to be universities in India to be included in the list.

The institution was ranked on several parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international faculty and international students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashok Mohapatra attributed the success to the encouragement of SOA’s president and dedicated and sincere efforts of the deans, faculty members and other employees.

In spite of the pandemic, the faculty members ensured that the teaching of the students did not suffer, he said.

Apart from SOA, nine IITs, Indian Institution of Science, Bengaluru and many top Indian universities also figured in the 801-1000 bracket of the ranking.