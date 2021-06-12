Garments shop sealed in Odisha for lockdown violation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday sealed a garments shop at Jharpada for lockdown violation. Police received an information that the owner was allowing customers inside the shop through backdoor.

“A team of Laxmisagar police reached the spot and raided the shop. Some customers were found inside the shop,” said a senior police officer.

The owner was fined and the shop was immediately sealed, he added. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi has warned the shopkeepers to follow the lockdown/shutdown guidelines and Covid appropriate behaviour during the upcoming Raja festival or else stringent action would be initiated against them.