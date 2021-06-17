STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

AYUSH docs call the shots in Covid treatment

AYUSH doctors constitute a majority of the medical workforce that has been deployed for management and treatment of Covid-19 patients in the State-run healthcare facilities.

Published: 17th June 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  AYUSH doctors constitute a majority of the medical workforce that has been deployed for management and treatment of Covid-19 patients in the State-run healthcare facilities. Of around 2,550 doctors deployed by the State government in different dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs), Covid care centres (CCCs), dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs) and Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), 1,800 are AYUSH doctors of both Ayurveda and Homeopathy disciplines.

The State has a bed strength of 15,500, including 4,500 in ICUs and HDUs in 84 DHCs, nearly half of which have been set up in collaboration with private hospitals and are being managed by healthcare professionals mobilised by the promoters. The rest of the hospitals, CCCs and DCHCs are manned by the doctors engaged by the government. 

While around 60 per cent (pc) of 1,270 regular AYUSH doctors have been deployed for management of Covid patients, 70 pc of 1,450 AYUSH doctors engaged under National Health Mission (NHM) scheme and all 70 mobile health unit in-charges have been assigned Covid duty. The rest are engaged at OPDs and fever clinics at public health facilities.

Barring the cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack where they are manning the call centres and RRTs, the AYUSH workforce is deployed in a number of Covid facilities in western Odisha districts besides Ganjam, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. The RRTs take care of Covid patients in home isolation. The doctors deployed at Covid hospitals are doing duties including intubation of patients, ICU procedures, insertion of central line and other duties besides the assessment of patients’ condition. 

“We have been doing the duty of an MBBS doctor and constitute a major workforce during these Covid times, but we are not being paid on par with them. They have been given an incentive of `1,000 per month, which is not extended to us. The doctors under NHM who are paid significantly less are yet to be regularised,” said an AYUSH doctor. 

Former State president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Kamalakanta Panigrahi said the AYUSH doctors work as helping hands of MBBS doctors as they are not authorised to practice allopathy. The health authorities, however, denied that the AYUSH doctors have been deployed in Covid hospitals. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said around 750 MBBS doctors and interns have been engaged in Covid duty and the AYUSH doctors are manning the CCCs and RRTs as per 
the prescribed treatment protocol. “The State pool has 3,800 doctors, interns and final year students, who can be mobilised when required,” Mohapatra said.

DOC ARRANGEMENT

Of 2,500 doctors deployed in Covid facilities, 1,800 are AYUSH docs

70 % of 1,450 NHM docs assigned Covid duty

60 % of 1,270 AYUSH doctors deployed for management of Covid patients
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp