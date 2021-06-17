Govt committed to development of art and culture: Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said Odisha government is committed to the development of art and culture of the State and has taken several steps in this regard. Participating in the closing day function of an art camp organised by Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi at Raghurajpur through video conference, the Chief Minister appreciated the artisans of the village for keeping alive the art in these challenging times.

During the camp, around 150 artisans of the village had decorated their houses with mural paintings depicting scenes from mythology and epics. He also released Rs 10,000 to each of the families who had lost their livelihood to the pandemic. He appreciated the fact that the entire event was documented and said this can be used for the spread of Odisha’s art and culture in the entire world.