Oppn protests shifting of warrior horse statue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State’s decision to relocate the iconic warrior horse replica, part of the State Emblem, from Master Canteen to make way for the ongoing Smart Janpath project has snowballed into a controversy with Opposition BJP and Congress strongly protesting the move.

A day after a report on the issue was published in The New Indian Express, leaders and members of the Opposition parties on Thursday staged demonstration in front of the statue and threatened to intensify their agitation if any attempt is made to relocate the statue from Station Square to Raj Bhawan Square.

BJP State unit leader Babu Singh who along with his supporters staged a dharna in front of the statue at Master Canteen roundabout said the sculpture, that reflects Odisha’s art and culture, is the identity of the State capital. “The State government is trying to play with the sentiments of people by removing it from the place where it was installed three decades back. People of Bhubaneswar will never accept it,” Singh said while asking the State government to work out the Smart Janpath plan in a way that it would not require relocating the statue from the Master Canteen.

Congress MLA from Jatni Sura Routray also staged protests. Stating that the city administration did not consult experts, locals and members of intelligentsia before taking a decision, he urged the State government not to shift the famous sculpture from Master Canteen and find an alternative to make it a part of the Janpath modernisation plan.

The Culture department in a meeting on June 8 gave permission for shifting of the statues within the Master Canteen roundabout to another roundabout in front of Raj Bhawan and place them adjacent to the statue of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das. The permission was accorded on the basis of the proposal received from Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) which wants shifting of the statue to another place for redevelopment of the Master Canteen area under the Smart Janpath project.

The Culture department has asked BDA, which had erected the statue at the place in 1988, to engage its experts for shifting of the statue within a month. Culture Director Ranjan Das reiterated that the statue is being shifted as it would lose its significance and visibility once the multi-modal hub and Smart Janpath project takes shape at the place.