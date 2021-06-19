Crime Branch STF team leaves for Mumbai to probe into fake drug trade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Special Task Force (STF) team of Crime Branch on Friday left for Mumbai to probe links to the fake Covid-19 drug trade in the State. The officials will collect information from Mumbai police on Max Relief Healthcare and its owner Sudeep Mukherjee, who was earlier arrested for allegedly manufacturing fake drugs like Favipiravir and Azithromycin, and supplying them to Maharashtra and other states.

Sources said STF officers might also interrogate Mukherjee at the jail in Mumbai and apply for his remand to bring him to Odisha as part of their investigation. The fake drugs were reportedly manufactured by Max Relief Healthcare in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. However, the Drugs Controller in Himachal Pradesh clarified that no such company existed there.

A further inquiry revealed that the company’s Noida establishment was allegedly selling the fake drugs to wholesalers in different states. On June 14, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered a Crime Branch probe into the matter after fake Favipiravir tablets were seized from two wholesale medicine stores in Cuttack last week. Based on the complaint of Directorate of Drugs Control, STF has registered a case in this connection.