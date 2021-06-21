STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Few takers for yoga in Bhubaneswar, finds study

The study on the Epidemiology of Yoga among the Urban Population found that participation of women in yoga was more compared to men.

Published: 21st June 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Exercise

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Yoga might have received worldwide acceptance as an useful alternative to physical activity for all age groups with the potential to prevent non-communicable diseases, but it finds few takers in the State Capital.

A recent study revealed that a mere 17 per cent (pc) of people in the city practised either 'asana' or 'pranayama' or 'dhyana' while only 10.7 pc practised all the yoga techniques.

The study on the Epidemiology of Yoga among the Urban Population, conducted by the Community Medicine Department of the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital found that participation of women in yoga was more compared to men.

Professor in the Department of Community Medicine Dr E Venkata Rao said the level of education had an important role to play in people to accept and practice yoga. "Bread winners of a family or people belonging to higher socio-economic strata were less likely to participate in yoga but those who practised it were physically active and eager to take part in all other forms of physical activity," he said. 

Stating that this was the second study on peoples' acceptance of yoga as a physical activity because of its proven medical benefits, Prof Rao said that it was prompted by an earlier study that had found only 5.3 per cent of the urban population in eastern India practised yoga.

As per the study findings, 49 pc of the physicians in Bhubaneswar prescribed yoga to their patients as a physical activity. Among the eight yoga techniques, 'asana' (yogic postures), 'pranayama' (breath control) and 'dhyana' (meditation) were the most practiced.

Practiced under supervision, yoga is recognised as a medical therapy for several conditions involving non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure, blood sugar, lung conditions, osteoarthritis, low back pain, anxiety and depression.

While recommending spread of the practice of yoga for better impact in controlling non-communicable diseases, the study claimed the post-Covid chronic sequels can be ameliorated by yoga.

The study was conducted by three researchers - Dr Satyajit Mohanty, Dr Sandeep Kumar Panigrahi and Dr Jyotiranjan Sahoo with a sample size of around 1200 people in Bhubaneswar, recently ranked among the top four liveable Capital cities of the country.   

FINDINGS

  • Just 17 per cent people practised asanas or pranayama or dhyana

  • Only 10.7 per cent practised all the yoga techniques

  • 49 per cent of physicians in Bhubaneswar prescribed yoga to patients

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Epidemiology of Yoga Yoga bhubaneswar
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp