Few takers for yoga in Bhubaneswar, finds study

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Yoga might have received worldwide acceptance as an useful alternative to physical activity for all age groups with the potential to prevent non-communicable diseases, but it finds few takers in the State Capital.

A recent study revealed that a mere 17 per cent (pc) of people in the city practised either 'asana' or 'pranayama' or 'dhyana' while only 10.7 pc practised all the yoga techniques.

The study on the Epidemiology of Yoga among the Urban Population, conducted by the Community Medicine Department of the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital found that participation of women in yoga was more compared to men.

Professor in the Department of Community Medicine Dr E Venkata Rao said the level of education had an important role to play in people to accept and practice yoga. "Bread winners of a family or people belonging to higher socio-economic strata were less likely to participate in yoga but those who practised it were physically active and eager to take part in all other forms of physical activity," he said.

Stating that this was the second study on peoples' acceptance of yoga as a physical activity because of its proven medical benefits, Prof Rao said that it was prompted by an earlier study that had found only 5.3 per cent of the urban population in eastern India practised yoga.

As per the study findings, 49 pc of the physicians in Bhubaneswar prescribed yoga to their patients as a physical activity. Among the eight yoga techniques, 'asana' (yogic postures), 'pranayama' (breath control) and 'dhyana' (meditation) were the most practiced.

Practiced under supervision, yoga is recognised as a medical therapy for several conditions involving non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure, blood sugar, lung conditions, osteoarthritis, low back pain, anxiety and depression.

While recommending spread of the practice of yoga for better impact in controlling non-communicable diseases, the study claimed the post-Covid chronic sequels can be ameliorated by yoga.

The study was conducted by three researchers - Dr Satyajit Mohanty, Dr Sandeep Kumar Panigrahi and Dr Jyotiranjan Sahoo with a sample size of around 1200 people in Bhubaneswar, recently ranked among the top four liveable Capital cities of the country.

FINDINGS