130 constables with challan power to be engaged soon after lockdown in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Bhubaneswar Traffic ACP Swastik Panda said the constables were provided training in a phased manner at Traffic police station near AG Square on various sections.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police will engage as many as 130 graduate constables to enforce road safety regulations and prosecute the violators in Twin City after the lockdown. Adequate training on issuance of e-challans and enforcement activities has been imparted to them.

Bhubaneswar Traffic ACP Swastik Panda said the constables were provided training in a phased manner at Traffic police station near AG Square on various sections including 177 (general offences), 179 (purposely disobeying lawful directions), 183 (driving at excessive speed) and 184C (using mobile phone while driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Till now, officers in the rank of ASI and above in the traffic wing were empowered to impose the fines under the Act.

In the Capital city, there are only 10 officers who are issuing e-challans against the violators. After struggling to strictly enforce the road safety regulations in Twin City, the Commissionerate Police had requested the State government to empower its traffic constables to prosecute the traffic violators.

Following which, the government in March this year had issued a notification in this regard.      

