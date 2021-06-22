STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Satyanagar residents demand shifting of crematorium, two burial grounds

Residents are not able to live freely because of the thick fumes and foul stench coming from the funeral pyres of the cremation.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Satya Nagar crematorium

Satya Nagar crematorium (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of Satyanagar have demanded immediate shifting of the existing crematorium and two burial grounds from their locality citing serious health and environment concerns.

Alleging that large number of cremations at the crematorium, in the heart of the city, has led to air pollution, members of Satyanagar Ladies Club said that locals are bearing the consequences of the continuous burning and burial of dead bodies.

Residents are not able to live freely because of the thick fumes and foul stench coming from the funeral pyres of the cremation. The onset of monsoon has also increased the problem, said Anuradha Dash, secretary of the club. 

There is an apprehension among the residents about the possible contamination of ground water in the area due to burial of bodies in the graveyards, Dash said.  This apart, the insensitive use of loudspeakers for announcement of names of the bereaved has become a nuisance in the area.

"We will soon meet Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh over the matter," they said and demanded shifting of the crematorium and burial grounds. Earlier, Muslim and Christian communities had urged the State government to allocate land to set up two more separate graveyards for them in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyanagar Satyanagar crematorium Bhubaneswar
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp