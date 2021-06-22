Bhubaneswar: Satyanagar residents demand shifting of crematorium, two burial grounds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents of Satyanagar have demanded immediate shifting of the existing crematorium and two burial grounds from their locality citing serious health and environment concerns.

Alleging that large number of cremations at the crematorium, in the heart of the city, has led to air pollution, members of Satyanagar Ladies Club said that locals are bearing the consequences of the continuous burning and burial of dead bodies.

Residents are not able to live freely because of the thick fumes and foul stench coming from the funeral pyres of the cremation. The onset of monsoon has also increased the problem, said Anuradha Dash, secretary of the club.

There is an apprehension among the residents about the possible contamination of ground water in the area due to burial of bodies in the graveyards, Dash said. This apart, the insensitive use of loudspeakers for announcement of names of the bereaved has become a nuisance in the area.

"We will soon meet Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh over the matter," they said and demanded shifting of the crematorium and burial grounds. Earlier, Muslim and Christian communities had urged the State government to allocate land to set up two more separate graveyards for them in the city.