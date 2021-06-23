Rain causes waterlogging in Bhubaneswar's low-lying areas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar on Tuesday received 41.1 mm rainfall leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city. While vehicles were stuck in the flood water, some areas of Palasuni, Bomikhal, GGP Colony and Forest Park got waterlogged.

Similarly, Paradip recorded 31 mm rainfall followed by Keonjhar 27 mm, Balasore 21 mm, Nayagarh 20.1 mm, Puri 19 mm and Cuttack 12 mm. "Rainfall activity occurred on the day under the influence of cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal, and the trough at mean sea level from north Punjab to north-east Bay of Bengal," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

The regional MeT office has predicted heavy rainfall at few places in Odisha in next three days. A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall at one or two places in four districts and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in 22 districts including Khurda and Cuttack on Wednesday.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in six districts, and thunderstorm with lightning is expected at isolated places in 17 districts on Thursday. Though Odisha has received two per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and 22, eight districts - Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati districts have recorded deficit rainfall during the same period.