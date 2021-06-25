STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: Naveen Patnaik warns people against laxity

Foundation stones laid for medical oxygen and pressure swing adsorption plants in 8 dists

Published: 25th June 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday cautioned that though the overall Covid situation has improved in the State, the daily caseload is fluctuating in some coastal districts and there should be no laxity in adhering to the guidelines.

Laying the foundation stones for liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in eight districts virtually, the Chief Minister said there is no unanimity among the experts about the third wave and some states have reported Delta Plus variant cases. “In view of this, we should not neglect our preparedness under any circumstances,” he added.

The Chief Minister requested people to abide by all Covid guidelines. He sought people’s cooperation in vaccination as this is the only way by which the pandemic can be contained. He said so far, more than one crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the State. 

The Chief Minister said besides efforts to save the lives, the State government has always worked for protecting the livelihood of people. He referred to the special package of Rs 1,690 crore announced by the government for farmers and poor recently and expected that this will go a long way in helping them in such a critical period.

Stating that work on LMO and PSA plants has already started in 15 districts, he said foundation stones for eight more plants were laid. The Chief Minister laid foundation stone for LMO plants in Bargarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts.

Besides, he inaugurated a 12-bed paediatric ward at Berhampur city hospital, a dialysis centre at Bhanjanagar, a primary health centre at Kukudakhandi and a community health centre at Digapahandi. 
Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro participated in the programme from Berhampur and said the new projects will further strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Ganjam district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik COVID-19 liquid medical oxygen medical oxygen Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp