Bhubaneswar to be armed with 300 more CCTV cams by August-end

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) will install 480 more CCTV cameras in the city in the next two months.

Chief Executive Officer BSCL Sanjay Kumar Singh said CCTV cameras to detect traffic violations have been installed at major junctions of the Capital city.

Cameras to detect speed violations have also been fixed at a few identified spots after discussions with the Commissionerate Police.

These apart, BSCL will install automatic vehicle location systems in police vans, ambulances and fire tenders to ensure optimised operations management.

The system will be interactive. “Our target is to make all the CCTV cameras and their associated features operational by the end of August,” he said.

​As of now, about 120 CCTV cameras, 25 public address systems, 15 dynamic message sign boards, 25 traffic violation detection systems and nine traffic accident recording devices are operational across the city.