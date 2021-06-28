STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar government allows 20% seat hike in +2 to overcome shortage

Higher secondary schools are likely to face scarcity of 16,000 seats 
 

Published: 28th June 2021 11:02 AM

The decision aims to check dropout rate at higher secondary level and ensure that eligible students are not deprived of getting enrolled due to shortage of seats.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As over 97 per cent (pc) Class X students have cleared the annual HSC examination this year, the State government has decided to allow 20 pc increase in seats in higher secondary schools that register 100 pc enrolment during the admission for 2021-22 academic year.

The decision aims to check dropout rate at higher secondary level and ensure that eligible students are not deprived of getting enrolled due to shortage of seats. Speaking to TNIE, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the government has a provision to allow major schools to increase their seats by 20 pc after their existing seats are exhausted.

“If required, we may consider allowing this extension to some of the higher secondary schools after due scrutiny,” Dash said.  The higher pass percentage in matriculation this year has put the government in a fix as the number of students cleared the HSC and other State board exams has exceeded the total number of seats available in higher secondary schools, ITIs and other skill and vocational institutions.

While 6.07 lakh students have cleared the HSC, State Open School, Madhyama and Madrasa board exams this year, the State has 6,03,113 seats in higher secondary schools, ITIs, and government and private diploma institutes. A total 4,43,354 seats area available in 2,032 higher secondary schools and 1,59,759 in government and private diploma institutes, and ITIs. So, there is a shortage of around 4,000 seats.

This apart, around 12,000 students from CBSE, CISCE and other boards join Plus II courses in CHSE-affiliated schools every year. Considering this, the shortage may go up to around 16,000 seats this year.
However, the Minister pointed out that many Class X students from BSE-affiliated schools also pursue their higher studies outside Odisha, for which there may not be any seat crisis. 

Seat strength

6,03,113 seats available in Odisha

4,43,354 in higher secondary schools

There are 2,032 higher secondary schools in State

1,59,759  in govt, private diploma institutes and ITIs

