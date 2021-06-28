Odisha DGP Abhay reviews Bharatpur police station plan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Abhay on Sunday visited Bharatpur police station and reviewed its new building plan. In December last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated police stations at Bharatpur in the Capital, Angul Sadar, Jharsuguda Sadar, Belaguntha in Ganjam, and Sabrang and Pirahat in Bhadrak district via video-conferencing.

However, the Bharatpur police station has been functioning from the old police outpost till date. Although land has been earmarked for Bharatpur police station, construction is yet to commence. Apart from a new building for Bharatpur police station, there is a plan to construct more quarters on the premises of Khandagiri police station as the current residential infrastructure is inadequate. Besides this, there are also plans to get the government’s approval to set up a new police station at Info Valley. The DGP also visited Tomando police station on the day.