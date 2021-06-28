STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha plans MSME census to revitalise the ailing sector

Principal Secretary of MSME department, Satyabrata Sahu said “The entrepreneurs have demonstrated their capability to sustain the economy even during a pandemic.

Published: 28th June 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With focus on facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises, the Odisha government has decided to conduct a Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) census to ensure proper policy planning for revitalise the ailing sector. The sector has been the worst casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic . 

As envisaged, the census would help identify sick units and challenges the rest of the units have been facing in terms of registration, credit linkage, statutory clearances, taxation, raw material and marketing of finished products. 

A three-year ‘District Plan’ is also in the making in consultation with collectors and various stakeholders. This is expected to help set up 25,000 micro enterprises under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in the next three years. 

Principal Secretary of MSME department, Satyabrata Sahu said “The entrepreneurs have demonstrated their capability to sustain the economy even during a pandemic. As part of the 5T initiative, the census and district plans will help formulate new long-term policies on sustainable development of the sector.”   

The State government has also planned to convert women SHGs to potential micro entrepreneurs with focus on packaging sector. Startups engaged with innovation in packaging will be roped in. “The schemes implemented by the Centre will be leveraged to ensure maximum benefit for the MSMEs of the State. As Odisha has nurtured a large number of women SHGs, our focus will be to develop them into entrepreneurs and strengthen the rural economy,” said Sahu.

As more than 4,000 units with project cost of Rs 456 crore were sanctioned under PMEGP in 2020-21, Odisha has been adjudged the leading State in the eastern region and second in the country in terms of sanctioning number of projects. It also achieved its highest ever credit flow of Rs 38,000 crore under the annual credit plan.  

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently announced a special package of Rs 289 crore to help  MSMEs. Besides, around 7,500 tribals, mostly women SHG members will be assisted with a project cost of Rs 20 crore in Sundargarh and Keonjhar by leveraging funds from District Mineral Fund (DMF).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha MSME Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp