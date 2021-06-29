Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation seals garment shop, buyers fined for violating Covid norms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a massive crackdown on violators of Covid-19 guidelines, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday imposed Rs 75,000 fine on a garment outlet and collected Rs 25,000 from 50 customers present in the store during the raid.

This is the first time, BMC fined the general public for violating the norms and civic body authorities said such enforcement will continue in the coming days. BMC also sealed the Indradhanu market and closed 55 Omfed stalls in different zones of the city for an indefinite period of time.

BMC officials said Tarini Bastralaya near Kalpana Square was sealed and fined. “Rs 500 fine was also collected from 50 customers present in the outlet when we raided it”, said a BMC official.