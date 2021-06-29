STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plus II results by July 31: Council of Higher Secondary Education

Dash said the decision has been taken following the direction of the Supreme Court to all the state boards to declare results of internal assessment of Class 12 examination by July 31.

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Around 3.5 lakh students will be assessed for Plus II final year examination-2021. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Results of the annual Plus II examination will be announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) by July 31, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash  said on Monday.

Dash said the decision has been taken following the direction of the Supreme Court to all the state boards to declare results of internal assessment of Class 12 examination by July 31. Earlier, the Council had announced to declare the results by August second week.

Sources said with students from 30 different education boards including those from other states, BSE, CBSE and ICSE studying in CHSE-affiliated Plus II colleges (also called higher secondary schools), alternative assessment on the basis of Class X performance has become a major challenge. Around 3.5 lakh students will be assessed for Plus II final year examination-2021.

According to officials, the pass percentage of students in the Plus II Exams may cross 90 pc like it happened in the HSC exams in which the number of students clearing the test was over 97 pc. The alternative assessment based on Class X results is expected to fetch more marks for the students. If not satisfied with the results, an examinee will be allowed to appear the examination in offline mode which will be conducted when the situation turns normal.

As per the alternative evaluation criteria, in case of theory papers for regular Plus II students, marks will be evaluated on the basis of highest marks scored in one or two Class X subjects. Scores in theory papers for ex-regular examinees will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous CHSE examination in which they had appeared.

