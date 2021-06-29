Pollution behind increased lightning incidents: Experts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pollution and rapid urbanisation are responsible for rise in lightning incidents across the country, said experts at an awareness programme on lightning and thunderstorms here on Monday.

The workshop was organised by the Indian Meteorological Society in collaboration with India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) under the guidance of Ministry of Earth Sciences via video-conferencing to mark the International Lightning Safety Day.

Pollution in the form of aerosols and local heating in urban areas heighten the risk of lightning strikes. “Over the recent years, there is an increasing trend in death toll and damages due to lightning across the country. In view of widespread loss caused by lightning despite the enhanced understanding, monitoring and prediction capability, it is essential to spread awareness on thunderstorms and lightning and its early warning system with last mile connectivity,” the IMD stated.

Around 277 people lost their lives between last year and June 21, 2021 due to lightning strikes in Odisha. Mayurbhanj district recorded the maximum 30 deaths followed by Ganjam (27), Keonjhar (24) and Balasore (19) during the period. Similarly, 281 people lost their lives between 2019 and February 15, 2020 due to lightning strikes in the State.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das advised people to take shelter in low-lying areas when lightning strikes. “Keep away from all utility lines (phones and power), metal fences, trees and hilltops,” he advised.