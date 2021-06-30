Senior officers of Odisha, 4 other states to meet once a month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to improve coordination and check crime effectively, senior officers of Crime Branch and intelligence wings of five states - Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar - will meet once a month.

Odisha DGP Abhay came up with the proposal to conduct monthly meetings of senior officers of the five states during the eastern regional police coordination committee meeting held via video-conferencing on Tuesday. West Bengal DGP Virendra along with his counterparts, DM Awasthi of Chhattisgarh, Niraj Sinha of Jharkhand and SK Singhal of Bihar agreed to the proposal at the meeting convened by Abhay to discuss inter-State police cooperation. The first such meeting will be of Crime Branch officers of the five states, which is expected to be held via video-conferencing within a month.

“During the meeting of senior Crime Branch officers, cyber crimes, smuggling of arms and ammunition, drugs and human trafficking and discussions on wanted criminals will be held,” said an officer. Similarly, senior officers of the intelligence wings of these five states will meet in August to improve coordination and share information on ways to check Left Wing Extremism.