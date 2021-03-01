STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narrow escape for IPS couple as Satkosia camp in Odisha catches fire

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and his wife Santosh Bala, the Special Secretary of Home department, woke up to a noise at 5 am and noticed a blaze in their tent.

Remnants of the tents at Satkosia Eco Retreat | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  An IPS couple had a miraculous escape after three deluxe tents at Satkosia Eco Retreat caught fire, allegedly due to short circuit, in the wee hours of Sunday.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and his wife Santosh Bala, the Special Secretary of Home department, woke up to a noise at 5 am and noticed a blaze in their tent. They attempted to douse the blaze with the help of some fire fighting equipment in their tent.

The IPS couple then alerted the occupants of the remaining two tents and helped in averting a major mishap. Panda and Bala had reached the camp, which has 24 general and three deluxe tents, on Saturday evening.

A fire fighting vehicle stationed in the camp and two other fire fighting vehicles with about seven personnel from Narasinghpur doused the blaze.

The operation lasted for over an hour and the fire was brought under control.

“By the grace of God, me and Santosh escaped without any injury as fire broke out in our tent at Satkosia Eco Retreat at about 5 am due to an electric short circuit. Three tents were gutted and there was no injury to anyone,” said Panda. The three deluxe tents were set-up in a different row at the camp site with expensive items like furniture, TV and air-conditioners, among others.

“Initial investigation suggests the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit in one of the air-conditioners. Further inquiry into the matter is on,” said a fire officer. After the success of first edition of Eco Retreat on Ramchandi beach in 2019, the Tourism department hosted the three-month long glamorous camping this time at Badmul (Satkosia), Nalitapatia (Bhitarkanika), Daringbadi, Hirakud and Ramchandi.

“The fire was extinguished. Fortunately, there was no injury or loss of life. All guests are safe and inquiry into the matter is being conducted,” said an official of the department. Senior BJD leader and Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra visited the camp earlier in the day to take stock of the situation. 

Satkosia Eco Retreat
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

