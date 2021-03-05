Anti-corruption training concludes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A three-day online training programme on ‘Offences related to public funds and role of investigating agencies’ was organised at the State Vigilance Academy for OFS and Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service (OT&AS) officers.

The programme was inaugurated by Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi. As many as 64 officers from various departments, directorates and Heads of Departments, commercial tax and GST attended the programme.

The officers were given training on economic offences, financial fraud and forgery cases, measures to eradicate corruption and pilferage in developmental and welfare schemes, guidelines for procurement of goods and services, government e-market place, purchase formalities, audit, forensic audit, preventive Vigilance, irregularities in spending of public funds, Odisha Public Works Department Code and tender process.

This apart, guidelines on e-tendering/e-procurement, public procurement and competition laws, provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act were covered in the training. Established in 2018, the academy has so far conducted 34 training programmes and workshops for more than 700 officers.