STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar second best small city to live

Smart City Bhubaneswar has taken a giant leap in terms of ease of living to become the second best liveable city with less than one million population in the country.

Published: 05th March 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Smart City Bhubaneswar has taken a giant leap in terms of ease of living to become the second best liveable city with less than one million population in the country. The State Capital has been ranked second after Shimla in the Ease of Living Index (EoLI)-2020 report, released by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri report on Thursday, 16 notches up from the 18th rank in 2018.

Bhubaneswar has secured 59.85 points out of 100 in the assessment carried out in 62 cities having less than one million people by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs from January 16 to March 20 last year. With a total score of 60.90 points, Shimla has secured the top position while Silvassa ranked third in the Index with 58.43 points. Steel city Rourkela has been placed at 54 in the ranking with 48.89 points. 

The rankings under EoLI were announced for a total 111 cities with a population of less than a million as well as cities with more than a million people. The EoLI evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. The ranking was based on different indicators such as education, health, housing and shelter, mobility, safety and security, economic opportunities, green space and environment divided in four categories such as quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception. 

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, “Bhubaneswar has improved its ranking over the last two years and it is the result of good efforts of the civic administration as well as citizen engagement and participation to make the city a best place to live in. In comparison to other cities, the quality of life in Bhubaneswar is much better in terms of its air quality, water, road, connectivity, environment etc.

It should be our collective responsibility to contribute to make our city the most livable place in the country,” he said. BMC deputy commissioner Srimanta Mishra said the ranking is significant as it provides a comprehensive understanding of quality of life, economic-ability, sustainability and resilience of the city. Bhubaneswar has secured first spot in citizen perception, 11th in sustainability, 19th in economic ability and 29th in terms of quality of life. The city has also been placed at third position in terms of economic opportunities. It, however, has secured 46th rank in safety and security. 

No city gets any top rank in MPI
Not a single city of Odisha received top rank in the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) which was also released on Thursday. Bhubanewar was placed at 25 while Rourkela secured 48th position in the assessment. The MPI assessment was based on a number of indicators such as services including health, education, water, sanitation, permit and infrastructure, and technology that includes digital access, literacy and governance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smart City Bhubaneswar
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp