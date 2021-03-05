ULB polls to be held soon: Pratap Jena

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a delay of nearly two years, the Odisha government is finally preparing to hold the urban body polls soon. Announcing the decision, Minister for Housing and Urban Development Pratap Jena on Thursday said the State government will abide by the Orissa High Court direction not to exceed 50 per cent reservation of seats for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes (OBCs) in the non-scheduled areas. He said that the civic body polls will held accordingly.

Of the 116 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State, 114 do not have elected representatives. Only Hindol and Attabira notified area councils (NACs) have elected representatives as elections to these two bodies were held in 2018 and their tenure will be over in 2023. Sources said as the panchayat elections are due around March/April, 2022, the government wants to be over with the ULB polls after dithering over the matter for so long.

The notifications for preparation of electoral rolls, which takes at least one and half months, and urban elections will be issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) only after the government completes delimitation process and determines reservation of seats. Delimitation and reservation is the responsibility of the State government, SEC Secretary Rabindra Nath Sahu said and added that after the final report is submitted, the Commission will prepare voters’ list and conduct polls.

The Orissa High Court had struck down Odisha Municipal (Delimitation of wards, Reservation of seats and Conduct of Elections) Amendment Rules, 2016 in 2018 as reservation of seats crossed 50 per cent. The reserved seats as per the 2016 Odisha Municipal Rules had touched 66 per cent. Though the State government moved the Supreme Court, the latter upheld the HC judgment on January 22, 2019. Despite the procedural delays cited by the State government for the present situation, Opposition political parties have alleged it to be ploy of the ruling BJD.

Results of the 2019 Assembly elections point towards the fact that in many urban areas the ruling party had a cause for worry. The party’s candidates were defeated in Cuttack-Barabati, Puri, Sambalpur, Balangir, Jeypore, Jatni, Kantabanji, Khariar, Parlakhemundi, Rairangpur, Rajgangpur, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna seats. Besides, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat went to the BJP.

Women sarpanchs don’t enjoy power: Soumya

Bhubaneswar: AS the ruling BJD prepares to observe Panchayati Raj Day in a grand manner, the party’s vice-president and MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik on Thursday created a flutter by stating that women sarpanchs do not enjoy real power raising questions on the ruling party’s focus on women empowerment. “Husbands and brother in-laws of women sarpanchs wield the real power,” Patnaik said while addressing a function of women PRI members.

The BJD MLA asked the women sarpanchs to promise that they will not surrender power to their male relatives henceforth. This will take further in the path of women empowerment shown by Biju Babu, he said. The BJP soon after took advantage of the situation to embarrass the State government and ruling BJD. Senior BJP leader Pravati Parida said Patnaik’s statement has exposed the ruling BJD. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to address a function organised to mark the 105th birth anniversary of Biju Babu at the BJD headquarters on Friday.