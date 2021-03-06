CBI takes prime accused to Baranga crime spot

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE CBI on Friday took the prime accused of Baranga gangrape case Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban to the spot where he and his two associates had committed the crime on the night of January 9, 1999. The investigating officer Sujit Paul submitted a requisition at Baranga police station on Friday and requested police assistance during their visit to the spot.

One platoon police force and Baranga police station officers led by IIC Sashikanta Rout accompanied the CBI officers at 6 am. The investigation lasted till 7.30 am. Sources said though road connectivity has been improved in the area, Biban pointed out the place near a canal embankment where they had committed the crime. Two locals were also summoned by the police to identify Biban. He also recognised them and called them by their names.The CBI had taken Biban on one-day remand on Thursday. He was produced before the Special CJM CBI court here on the day.