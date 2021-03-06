STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

French envoy unveils first XEBS dual degree programme

A full-time two-year residential programme, the course will offer multi-campus experience across XUB and Emlyon.

Published: 06th March 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain (center) and other guests at the launch ceremony in Xavier University, Bhubaneswar on Friday

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain (center) and other guests at the launch ceremony in Xavier University, Bhubaneswar on Friday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain on Friday unveiled country’s first Indo-French dual degree master’s programme in Sports Industry Management launched by Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS).Lenain is on a four-day visit to Odisha and formally opened the management programme at Xavier University Bhubaneswar (XUB) here. 

Rolled out under the aegis of XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management (XEBS CESM), the management programme combines an MBA from XUB and an MSc from Emlyon business school, a top management school of France. The dual-degree programme in sports management marks the ascent of Odisha as a sports hub of the country.

A full-time two-year residential programme, the course will offer multi-campus experience across XUB and Emlyon. Top faculty from Emlyon business school and Xavier University as well as industry experts from both the countries will teach the curriculum.“Odisha is popular as the sports capital of India and these steps will provide great opportunities to students. I am looking forward to explore the vibrant sports ecosystem of the State,” said the French envoy.

Apart from launching the dual degree programme, the XEBS CESM also signed letters of intent with Tony Parker Adequat Academy, Lyon and Decathlon India to collaborate and work in the field of sports, education and innovation in the larger interest of students.

Chairman of Odisha State Hockey Promotion Council and hockey legend Dilip Tirkey, Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev, Consul General in Calcutta Virginie Corteval, Attache for academic and scientific cooperation Emilia Cartier, XEBS Chairman Ashley Fernandes, XUB Vice-Chancellor R Antony Uvari and XEBS Senior Manager (Operations) Diksha Tiwari were also present at the launch ceremony. 

The XEBS CESM, a high-performance centre of the State Government formed with support from KJS Ahluwalia Group, had launched two certificate programs in sports management in 2019 and 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
XEBS
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp