French envoy unveils first XEBS dual degree programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain on Friday unveiled country’s first Indo-French dual degree master’s programme in Sports Industry Management launched by Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS).Lenain is on a four-day visit to Odisha and formally opened the management programme at Xavier University Bhubaneswar (XUB) here.

Rolled out under the aegis of XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management (XEBS CESM), the management programme combines an MBA from XUB and an MSc from Emlyon business school, a top management school of France. The dual-degree programme in sports management marks the ascent of Odisha as a sports hub of the country.

A full-time two-year residential programme, the course will offer multi-campus experience across XUB and Emlyon. Top faculty from Emlyon business school and Xavier University as well as industry experts from both the countries will teach the curriculum.“Odisha is popular as the sports capital of India and these steps will provide great opportunities to students. I am looking forward to explore the vibrant sports ecosystem of the State,” said the French envoy.

Apart from launching the dual degree programme, the XEBS CESM also signed letters of intent with Tony Parker Adequat Academy, Lyon and Decathlon India to collaborate and work in the field of sports, education and innovation in the larger interest of students.

Chairman of Odisha State Hockey Promotion Council and hockey legend Dilip Tirkey, Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev, Consul General in Calcutta Virginie Corteval, Attache for academic and scientific cooperation Emilia Cartier, XEBS Chairman Ashley Fernandes, XUB Vice-Chancellor R Antony Uvari and XEBS Senior Manager (Operations) Diksha Tiwari were also present at the launch ceremony.

The XEBS CESM, a high-performance centre of the State Government formed with support from KJS Ahluwalia Group, had launched two certificate programs in sports management in 2019 and 2020.