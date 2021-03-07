STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19 women achievers get Aarya awards

As many as 19 women achievers from different fields were felicitated at the 9th edition of Aarya Awards here on Saturday to mark the International Women’s Day.

Published: 07th March 2021

Kumkum Mohanty and Vijaya Amujure with Aarya Awards | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  As many as 19 women achievers from different fields were felicitated at the 9th edition of Aarya Awards here on Saturday to mark the International Women’s Day. Organised by city-based philanthropic organisation Parichay Foundation, the event was inaugurated by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro in presence of Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, former MP Prasanna Patasani and OSHB chairperson Priyadarshi Mishra.

Patro congratulated the awardees and commended Parichay Foundation’s initiative. “Parichay has always stood for women empowerment and Aarya Awards is our tribute to all women who are scripting their own success and inspiring stories from different fields,” said Parichay founder Rosalin Patasani Mishra.

Odissi exponent Kumkum Mohanty was conferred the lifetime achievement award on the occasion.  Conservation architect Vijaya Amujure was awarded in the Art and Culture category, while Gitanjali Rout and Bijeta Rana were felicitated for social work, Tanaya Patnaik in entrepreneurship, Sasmita Lenka in wildlife conservation, Sucheta Priyabadini in education and research, Lopita Mishra and Nazia Alam in music, Chinmayee Bhuyan and Jayanti Behera in sports and Jayanti Buruda in the field of media among others.

