STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bauxite sale by OMC allowed

As per decision, the bauxite purchasers will have to submit undertaking to pay the differential rate as stipulated by the Orissa High Court in its order on November 8, 2010.

Published: 07th March 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Cabinet on Saturday approved a proposal of the State government to allow Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to sell the entire quantity of bauxite ore meant for sale through national e-auction for 2020-21 at the rate of Rs 1,000 per tonne.

As per decision, the bauxite purchasers will have to submit undertaking to pay the differential rate as stipulated by the Orissa High Court in its order on November 8, 2010. This process will be a one-time measure limited only to 2020-21 financial year.

The government had in February, 2018 amended the Long Term Linkage (LTL) policy for supply of bauxite ore by the OMC to the end users in the State. However, in 2019, the Centre amended the conversion factor for calculating average sale price (ASP) of metallurgical grade bauxite.

The decision has been challenged before the High Court by LTL holder Vedanta Ltd. Besides, no bidder participated in e-auction conducted by the OMC on August 31, 2020 as per the new revised floor price based on amendment of ASP by the Centre. Official sources said the decision will prevent loss of revenue to OMC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bauxite Odisha Mining Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp