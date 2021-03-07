Odisha farmers to get PM-Kisan payment soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said he has directed the Ministry officials for taking immediate steps for release of Central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.

This was in response to a request from his cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan for convening a meeting of his Ministry with Odisha government to resolve PM-Kisan payment issues flagged by the State. “I am in receipt of the letter of Pradhan ji in which he has expressed his concern about the farmers of Odisha who have not received their money under PM-Kisan. I have directed officials concerned to ensure that farmers of the State got immediate benefit of the scheme”, Tomar tweeted.

In the letter, Pradhan said the government has flagged issues like delay in lot opening, transaction failure, non-integration of transaction with Public Financial Management System (PFMS), rejection of beneficiaries for discrepancies in Aadhaar card and registration form, changes in local government directory (LGD) code, low level of automation of disbursing banks and non-receipt of payment success information from banks among others for the reduced number of PM-Kisan beneficiaries in Odisha.

State Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo explained the reason for the shrinking number of beneficiaries to Pradhan who had written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 1 seeking compliance of administrative issues for payment of PM-Kisan instalments to all eligible farmers. “I learned that Odisha government had issued ‘stop payment’ instructions to 14.5 lakh farmers for physical re-verification, an unusually large number of such cases among all states.

This effectively reduced the number of PM-Kisan beneficiaries in Odisha, for which payment could be effected to only 23 lakh farmers”, the letter said. Pradhan also sought the intervention of Tomar for facilitating additional window clearances to enable the State government for expeditious rectification of records of beneficiaries who are put in ‘stop payment’ mode. He thanked the Union Agriculture Minister for taking prompt cognisance on matters related to payment of PM-Kisan instalments to all eligible farmers in Odisha.