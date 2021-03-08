MPI exposes glaring gaps in service delivery in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The recently released Municipal Performance Index (MPI), in which the State Capital has secured 25th rank, underlines the need for improvement in service delivery and city governance.While the overall rank of the State Capital in MPI is 25, the city has been placed at 45th rank in terms of civic services and 52nd in governance among 60 participating cities in the country having less than one million people.

The Capital has secured 24.28 points and ranked 49th in water and waste water management. Similarly, it has scored 37.53 to be at 31st rank in solid waste management and sanitation. The city has been placed 30th in infrastructure development and its upkeep. Similarly, the city has miserably failed in governance with overall ranking of 52nd. The city has scored only 21.49 points in transparency and accountability in governance. In terms of participation of various stakeholders in governance, Bhubaneswar has been placed 53rd.Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said efforts are on to improve the solid waste management and sanitation service through micro composting centres at ward level and bio-mining of solid waste at the dump yard.

This apart, the Smart City projects including Smart Janpath and multi-level car parking units are expected to be completed this year, which will help in improving the city’s rank, they added.They said in digital governance, healthcare, planning and management, the civic body has performed well. The city has been ranked one in digital governance and third in planning. The city has secured 12th position in terms of delivery of healthcare services to the citizens. More initiatives will be taken up to improve the digital literacy among the citizens as the city has been ranked 19th in this category, they said.

Poor show