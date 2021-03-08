STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

MPI exposes glaring gaps in service delivery in Bhubaneswar

The Capital has secured 24.28 points and ranked 49th in water and waste water management.

Published: 08th March 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades erected along cycle track at Patia in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The recently released Municipal Performance Index (MPI), in which the State Capital has secured 25th rank, underlines the need for improvement in service delivery and city governance.While the overall rank of the State Capital in MPI is 25, the city has been placed at 45th rank in terms of civic services and 52nd in governance among 60 participating cities in the country having less than one million people. 

The Capital has secured 24.28 points and ranked 49th in water and waste water management. Similarly, it has scored 37.53 to be at 31st  rank in solid waste management and sanitation. The city has been placed 30th in infrastructure development and its upkeep. Similarly, the city has miserably failed in governance with overall ranking of 52nd. The city has scored only 21.49 points in transparency and accountability in governance. In terms of participation of various stakeholders in governance, Bhubaneswar has been placed 53rd.Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said efforts are on to improve the solid waste management and sanitation service through micro composting centres at ward level and bio-mining of solid waste at the dump yard. 

This apart, the Smart City projects including Smart Janpath and multi-level car parking units are expected to be completed this year, which will help in improving the city’s rank, they added.They said in digital governance, healthcare, planning and management, the civic body has performed well. The city has been ranked one in digital governance and third in planning. The city has secured 12th position in terms of delivery of healthcare services to the citizens. More initiatives will be taken up to improve the digital literacy among the citizens as the city has been ranked 19th in this category, they said. 

Poor show

  • 52nd rank in governance 
  • 45th in civic services 
  • 30th in infra development
  • 19th in digital literacy
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal Performance Index Bhubaneswar Smart City projects
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp