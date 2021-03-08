Ornamented Pitha found near Sari temple entrance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ongoing excavations near the Sari Deula have revealed yet another ornate Pitha (platform) near entrance of the ancient temple. ASI, Bhubaneswar circle, archaeologists informed that the Pitha on the north-west direction of the 13th century temple has been dug out and sculptures on this ornamented platform are of ‘nyaikas’, musicians playing flute, warriors, ‘Viraja Singha’, ‘jali’ work, floral motifs, lotus designs, geometric patterns, besides other decorative motifs. Sculptures of lions have been found on the corners of the temple platform as well.

Since the platform remained buried under soil for ages, the carvings have been found in good condition. The decorations on the Pitha extend up to one metre in height. Last week, the platform on the south-western direction of the temple was excavated and it contained similar sculptures. After digging up the temple platform in the north direction, excavation have been continuing in the frontal portion of the temple for the last two weeks. While the temple’s Jagamohan and Vimana exist, its Pitha in the north and west directions were under encroachments.

In 2014, when ASI had attempted to excavate a portion of the temple that was buried under the now-demolished Krushna Chandra Gurukul Sanskrit College, it had found sculptures having architectural similarities with Sun temple at Konark. ASI experts also said that the temple’s architectural design is similar to that of Ananta Vasudev temple in the Ekamra Kshetra.

The college was built over the extended platform of the Sari Deula in the north direction and archaeologists believe that the elevation of the road and a sewer line running in front of the west-facing temple might have damaged the front portion of the ancient structure. They are hopeful of getting an entire temple compound buried underneath the two acre area around the Suka-Sari complex.