Five held for attacking murder accused, vandalising PCR van

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in Saturday’s brutal assault of two brothers on presumption of the latter being murderers and vandalising a PCR van near CRPF Square area.

Prasant Das, Akhaya Kumar Das, Badal Kumar Kanhar, Srikanta Das and Prakash Naik were part of the mob which attacked Sagar Prusty and his younger brother Sudhir of Salia Sahi for allegedly killing their neighbour Tukuna Das alias Jata with a knife. All the five accused are residents of Rental Colony here.

The brothers are said to have killed Tukuna in self-defence. He had reportedly first attacked them with the knife when they were taking him to the Nayapalli police station in their van.

Sagar and Sudhir were dragged out of the PCR vehicle by the irate locals and thrashed until additional police personnel reached the spot. A havildar who was in-charge of PCR-18 had lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police in this connection.

Sources said the accused were identified through the videos which went viral after the incident. Police are identifying the locals who were part of the mob through videos recorded by the passersby on their mobile phones as two CCTV cameras installed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) are not working.

There are 10 to 12 more persons involved in attacking Sagar and Sudhir and causing damage to public property. Efforts are on to nab them, Nayapalli police said.

A case was registered under sections 147, 149, 294, 307, 323, 332, 341, 427 and 506 of IPC and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the police added.Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi and Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash have advised the citizens not to take law into their hands in such circumstances and instead help police in collecting strong evidences.