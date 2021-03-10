STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Five held for attacking murder accused, vandalising PCR van

Sagar and Sudhir were dragged out of the PCR vehicle by the irate locals and thrashed until additional police personnel reached the spot.

Published: 10th March 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in Saturday’s brutal assault of two brothers on presumption of the latter being murderers and vandalising a PCR van near CRPF Square area. 

Prasant Das, Akhaya Kumar Das, Badal Kumar Kanhar, Srikanta Das and Prakash Naik were part of the mob which attacked Sagar Prusty and his younger brother Sudhir of Salia Sahi for allegedly killing their neighbour Tukuna Das alias Jata with a knife. All the five accused are residents of Rental Colony here. 
The brothers are said to have killed Tukuna in self-defence. He had reportedly first attacked them with the knife when they were taking him to the Nayapalli police station in their van.

Sagar and Sudhir were dragged out of the PCR vehicle by the irate locals and thrashed until additional police personnel reached the spot. A havildar who was in-charge of PCR-18 had lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police in this connection. 

Sources said the accused were identified through the videos which went viral after the incident. Police are identifying the locals who were part of the mob through videos recorded by the passersby on their mobile phones as two CCTV cameras installed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) are not working.
There are 10 to 12 more persons involved in attacking Sagar and Sudhir and causing damage to public property. Efforts are on to nab them, Nayapalli police said.

A case was registered under sections 147, 149, 294, 307, 323, 332, 341, 427 and 506 of IPC and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the police added.Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi and Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash have advised the citizens not to take law into their hands in such circumstances and instead help police in collecting strong evidences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp