Despite vaccination, Bhubaneswar reports rise in coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the ongoing vaccination drive, the State Capital is witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases this month. As many as 56 new infections have been reported in the city between March 1 and 7 against 36 in the previous week. Ten cases were reported in the city in the last 24 hours. Statistics also suggest that 60 per cent of the cases reported this week are related to local transmission.

With many not complying to the norms compulsory mask wearing and social distancing, cases seem to have started increasing. Apart from thousands of healthcare and frontline workers, the vaccination programme launched in the city in mid-January has already covered more than 4,000 senior citizens and persons above 45 years of age with comorbidities till March 5.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said testing has been ramped up in the State Capital this month to deal with the situation effectively. Around 800 antigen tests are being conducted on a daily basis at different health facilities from the beginning of the month compared to daily average of 600 tests in February. Besides, an additional 200 RT-PCR tests are being conducted at Capital Hospital every day.

Additional District Urban Public Health Officer Dr CVSN Rao said though there has been a marginal increase in cases, the situation is under control. “Testing is being increased in the city while the vaccination drive is going on as per guidelines,” Rao said.