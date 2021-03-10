Bhubaneswar: Man killed by brothers in self defence inside van

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an act of self-defence, two brothers killed a person inside a moving pickup van near CRPF Square, but were nearly lynched by enraged locals, who assumed them to be the perpetrators of the crime. The brothers Sagar Prusty and Sudhir of Balipahada in Cuttack district had reportedly overpowered one Tukuna Das of Ganjam, who on Saturday allegedly attacked them over a previous dispute, and were taking him to the police station in their pickup van when the incident occured.

On the way Tukuna, a history-sheeter, brought out a knife, he had hidden in his clothes and attacked Sudhir, who was driving the vehicle. While he attempted to take control of the vehicle, Sagar, who was standing on the cargo bed of the pickup van, jumped down and came to the rescue of his brother. They snatched the knife from Tukuna and retaliated with the same weapon.

However, the incident occurring on the busy road, both were spotted by the locals, who took them to be assailants. They rushed to the scene and attacked the brothers. While the brothers were severely beaten up, the locals also vandalised the van. The PCR van which reached the spot was also not spared.

However, the brothers were rescued by senior police officers including ACP Anil Kumar Mishra, Nayapalli IIC Sarat Kumar Sahu. Although Tukuna was rushed to a hospital by the police personnel, he was declared brought dead. The brothers were also taken to the hospital. Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said, the murder was a result of personal dispute between the brothers and their neighbour Tukuna at Salia Sahi slum. Tukuna was a known anti-social with two criminal cases against him.

He was out on bail. “The attack on Tukuna in the vehicle was in self-defence,” Sarangi said. Police have registered three cases - first against the two brothers, second against the deceased which will be abated and the third against the locals for attacking the accused and breaking the windshield of the PCR van. “Tukuna is a drug addict and he attacked us for money. We overpowered him and were taking him to the police station but he targeted us again following which we retaliated in self defence,” one of the accused told the media.