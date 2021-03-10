Snatchers target 2 women in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Snatchers are on the prowl in the Capital city with two incidents being reported on Sunday. A woman Anusuya Behera was allegedly robbed of a gold chain when two bike-borne miscreants snatched it and escaped near her house in Khandagiri Bari area under Bharatpur police limits on Sunday morning. She was plucking flowers when the incident took place.

The person riding pillion waylaid Behera, manhandled her and fled with her chain with his associate who was waiting for him at a distance. “A man attacked me with a sharp weapon while I was plucking flowers at about 7.30 am. Initially, I thought he was mentally unstable but soon I realised his intention and asked him to take away the chain and leave,” the victim said. She also sustained injuries in the attack. Her husband Sarat Behera, who is a doctor and is working in a private hospital here, alleged that the incidents of thefts are frequently taking place in the area as police are not conducting any patrolling.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the miscreants, said Bharatpur police.In another incident, two motorcycle-borne snatchers targeted a woman near Gopabandhu square here and took away her vanity bag having two mobile phones. A complaint has been filed at Capital police station in this regard.

In January, two morning walkers had a traumatic experience when they were held hostage at knife point by three masked robbers who assaulted one of them at Nandankanan Road and fled with her gold ornaments. The city has been witnessing a rise in the incidents of robbery. In 2017, 193 incidents of robbery were reported, 194 in 2018, 266 in 2019 and 330 till November, 2020.