Vendor attacked for delay in serving momos

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly pushing aside a table in anger that led to spilling of hot oil on a momo vendor in the city. The vendor sustained serious burn injuries in the incident that took place on March 4 over a slight delay of providing momos to the accused.

Amit Swarup Mahapatra alias Salia and one of his friends visited the shop of Somnath Rout in Bhimpur area of the city on the day to eat momos. They initially ordered two plates of momos and later, Salia asked for a third plate. He became agitated when Rout told him that there was no stock left.

Rout then gave him a plate of momos which he had parceled for another customer. However, as there was a slight delay, Mahapatra pushed the table in anger and the cooking oil in an utensil spilled over the complainant and he sustained severe burn injuries.