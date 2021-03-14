Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Javadekar opens photo exhibition in Capital City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday virtually inaugurated photo exhibitions at seven different places across the country including Bhubaneswar as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in commemoration of India’s 75 years of Independence.

Javadekar said the Mahotsav is being organised at 75 places across the country to pay tributes to the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Subash Chandra Bose, Dr Ambedkar, all prominent leaders and revolutionaries including Khudiram Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who have earned freedom for India.

It is important to make people aware of the story of Independence in their own languages. In the coming days, the Mahotsav will be celebrated on a much larger scale, said the Union Minister. “Effective exhibitions set up by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) across the country will educate the populace on the ethos of freedom struggle and envision our path for next 25 years.

I invite people to visit these venues and leave with a piece of history with them,” Javadekar said. The exhibition held at Jaydev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar is being organised jointly by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) under the Ministry along with Information and Public Relations department and Odia Language, Literature and Culture department. The photo exhibition showcases the story of India’s freedom struggle from 1857.