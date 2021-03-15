Nalco employee's son arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 5 lakh in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The son of an employee of National Aluminium Company (Nalco) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh.

Swaroop Das, native of Puri district and a law graduate, trespassed into the quarter of another Nalco employee Ashutosh Thakur when his wife and children were out for a walk at a nearby park around 8 PM on Saturday.

The quarters of both the complainant and the accused are located in New Nalco Nagar Colony under Chandrasekharpur police limits in the city.

Thakur's wife did not lock the gate thinking that the park is very close to their house.

On noticing that no one is there in Thakur's house, Das entered, found the key to the almirah and fled with a necklace, a chain, two pairs of earrings and one fingerring, police said

On returning home, Thakur's wife found her valuables missing and informed her immediately husband.

Thakur's wife had seen Das strolling in the locality and was suspicious that he might be involved in the theft.

During spot examination, the dog squad led the police team towards the quarter of Das.

Though Das did not admit to committing the crime immediately, he revealed his involvement the next day and led to the recovery of the stolen gold ornaments.

Sources said Das is reportedly addicted to alcohol and drugs and the police probe is on to verify the exact details.

"Based on the complaint a case was registered under Sections 380 and 457 of IPC," said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

Even when COVID-19 induced lockdown was underway, 1,684 incidents of thefts were reported in the Capital city last year.