Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police makes surprise visit to police stations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Newly appointed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi on Wednesday inspected Jatni police station and reviewed the performance of the staff.

The Commissioner, since last week, has been paying surprise visits to police stations during night hours to review the working of police personnel and address their problems, if any.

After taking charge on March 9, Priyadarshi has visited Capital, Mancheswar, Tamando, Jatni and one police station in Cuttack. He verified the station records and enquired about the staff’s performance during the visit. Sources said as the Commissioner of Police is remaining busy during the daytime, he is visiting the police stations between 10 pm and 2 am.

An officer of Tamando police station said the CP arrived at about 11.15 pm on Tuesday and interacted with all the personnel including the constables. “We apprised him about the problems faced by the station and other requirements for smooth functioning of the office. The CP assured to provide a new motorcycle for patrolling, one laptop and a desktop to the police station soon,” he said.

Priyadarshi also felicitated home guard Pratap Khanduala on Wednesday as he returned a bag having Rs 46,000 cash and other valuables after its owner left it in an auto-rickshaw at Rasulgarh. Priyadarshi told TNIE that he will be focusing on improving police visibility and their response time.

“I will also ensure police become very sensitive towards the problems of the citizens of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, especially the senior citizens, women and children. Emphasis will be given on the security of elderly, women and children in the city,” he said. Amid the rising number of cases in other parts of the country, he urged public to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the virus in the Twin City.