Two asphyxiated while cleaning sewage tank in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, two workers engaged in the maintenance of the sewage tanks in the city allegedly died of asphyxiation on Friday. The deceased are Sunaram Sardar (55) of Jharkhand and Silup Birua (25) of the Mayurbhanj district of the State.

Police sources said, Sardar first went inside the tank, which is narrow and over 25-foot deep, at Brahmeswar Bagh area under Badagada police limits. He reportedly became unconscious due to suffocation.

After some time, Birua went to Sardar's rescue but he too became unconscious, following which the other staff present on the spot informed the local police and Odisha Fire Service personnel about the incident.

"A fire fighting vehicle with about six personnel rushed to the site immediately after we received information at about 9.45 am. The personnel equipped with breathing apparatus went inside the sewage tank and brought out the two workers in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Capital Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," said an officer of Odisha Fire Service.

Meanwhile, Badagada police officers have launched an investigation into the incident. The maintenance work of the sewage tanks in the city is being carried out by LC Infra Project Private Limited.

"Initial investigation suggests the firm engaged in carrying out the maintenance work of the sewage tanks had not provided oxygen masks to its workers which most likely led to the mishap," said an officer of Badagada police station.

The probe is on and a case has been registered against the firm's officials for their negligence which cost two lives, he added.