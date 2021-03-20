STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ancient stone beams found damaged in Bhubaneswar's Ekamra Kshetra

Published: 20th March 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

The stone beams near Jhulana mandap

The stone beams near Jhulana mandap. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two ancient stone beams, that are believed to have been brought for construction of the 11th century Lingaraj temple or other temples in the area, were found to have been broken on Saturday.

Four such stone beams that remained buried near the Sibatirtha Mutt, 50 meter away from Meghanand Pacheri of the Lingaraj temple, were excavated in September last year during demolition of the Mutt, said officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhubaneswar Circle.

Each of the beams weighs around 15 tonne. Since the machines could not lift the beams to shift them to a secure place, they had been lying near the Mutt, close to the Jhulana mandap. ASI officials said the stone beams may be as old as the Lingaraj temple and were in good condition since they were buried. Each of the beams is 20 ft long. 

On Friday, two of the beams were found damaged at the site where paver blocks are being laid at present. While one of the beams was broken into two pieces, a three ft part of another beam was found damaged.

However, it is not clear if machines were used to displace the beams leading to the damage or the structures were manually broken to be shifted to another location during the ongoing beautification work. Officials of Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited under Works department, which is implementing the work at the site, could not be reached for comments.  

