Skeletal remains in SUV: Bhubaneswar police issue victim's sketch 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over a month after a woman's skeletal remains were found inside a seized SUV on Janla police outpost premises, the Commissionerate Police has issued a sketch of the victim to establish her identity.

The sketch has been pasted at different public places including bus stand, railway station and police stations to collect public information. A Bengaluru-based firm has prepared the sketch based on the autopsy report. Though the sketch might not completely match with her face, still it can help in establishing her identity, police said.

"The woman’s age was between 35 years and 45 years and she was about 164 cm (5.3 feet) tall. If anyone has any information about the woman, he/she can contact Jatni inspector or Deputy Commissioner of Police's office," said DCP Umashankar Dash.

Her skeletal remains were found on February 12 after the owner came to take possession of his vehicle following a court order. The autopsy was performed at AIIMS. The doctors had stated that the woman possibly died three to six months before her body was recovered. She was ill-nourished and was suffering from mycobacterium tuberculosis, said Dash.