Poor testing in Bhubaneswar sparks concern

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as fresh Covid-19 cases have started increasing in the State Capital this month, low testing and an absolute lack of tracing by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sparked concern among the city residents and experts. The number of tests in the city continues to remain below 600 per day.

An official from the civic body said the number of daily tests was between 550 and 600 on most of the days from March 1 to 16.

A total 568 and 595 testings were conducted on March 17 and 18 respectively. Besides, less than 200 of these tests are RT-PCR.

While around 1,500 people are arriving in the city from different high risk states through trains and flights daily, screening and surveillance activities at the railway station and airport continue to remain ineffective.

Meanwhile, the city has reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours. On Friday, 15 new infections were recorded.

The civic body, however, has put restrictions on celebration of Holi and Dolayatra in the city in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said maximum 50 to 60 persons will be allowed in the melan ground at one point of time on Dolayatra. The organisers will have to seek permission from the BMC for Dola melan and other related events, he said.

Recently, the Centre had suggested the State government to enhance RT-PCR tests in view of resurgence of Covid cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states. No action has been taken by the BMC.