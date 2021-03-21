STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Poor testing in Bhubaneswar sparks concern

An official from the civic body said the number of daily tests was between 550 and 600 on most of the days from March 1 to 16.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

A passenger without mask coming out of the city airport in Bhubaneswar.

A passenger without mask coming out of the city airport in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as fresh Covid-19 cases have started increasing in the State Capital this month, low testing and an absolute lack of tracing by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sparked concern among the city residents and experts. The number of tests in the city continues to remain below 600 per day. 

An official from the civic body said the number of daily tests was between 550 and 600 on most of the days from March 1 to 16.

A total 568 and 595 testings were conducted on March 17 and 18 respectively. Besides, less than 200 of these tests are RT-PCR. 

While around 1,500 people are arriving in the city from different high risk states through trains and flights daily, screening and surveillance activities at the railway station and airport continue to remain ineffective.
Meanwhile, the city has reported 14 new cases in the last 24 hours. On Friday, 15 new infections were recorded.

The civic body, however, has put restrictions on celebration of Holi and Dolayatra in the city in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said maximum 50 to 60 persons will be allowed in the melan ground at one point of time on Dolayatra. The organisers will have to seek permission from the BMC for Dola melan and other related events, he said.

Recently, the Centre had suggested the State government to enhance RT-PCR tests in view of resurgence of Covid cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states. No action has been taken by the BMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp