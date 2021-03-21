STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman gangraped for two days in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Police has recently registered a gang-rape case following complaint by a woman staying in Haldipadia Basti.

Published: 21st March 2021 11:10 AM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The City police has recently registered a gang-rape case following complaint by a woman staying in Haldipadia Basti.

The woman had left her in-laws house in the slum on February 26 to visit her father’s house in Coolie Sahi area of the city.

On the way, she was abducted by four anti-socials who took her to an under-construction building where she was gangraped at gunpoint. They then left her near a temple the same night.

The woman alleged that on February 27 morning, she was again abducted from the site by three of the four accused and gangraped by them.

After the incident, the woman stayed at her sister’s house for a few days and then met the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police demanding action against the accused.

Laxmisagar police said they launched a probe into the matter after receiving a report in this connection on March 16. 

