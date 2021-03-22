STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Development Authority opens first park library in Capital City

The BDA is planning to set up more such libraries in other major parks in the city to promote park library culture. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:00 AM

People reading books at the park library in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

People reading books at the park library in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in collaboration with city-based Bakul Foundation has set up an open library at Forest Park here to develop a habit of book reading among youngsters. Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister R Balakrishnan inaugurated the library. 

The BDA has provided the space and physical infrastructure required for the project, while Bakul has developed it into a creative library with racks and books along with attractive murals. The Foundation has also been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining it. 

As the library is located within the park, it will remain open from 7 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm for all days except Monday. At present, around 2,000 books, including fiction, non-fiction, biographies, classics and textbooks, are available in the library. More books will be added in the coming days, said BDA Vice-Chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary. 

The main purpose behind setting up a park library is to give an opportunity to book lovers. It will also be helpful for underprivileged children to read different books that are quite expensive to buy from market, he added.

Bakul founder secretary Sujit Mahapatra said the foundation will engage its volunteers who will conduct storytelling sessions, creative workshops and live performances to attract students and youngsters into the library.

