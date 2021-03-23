STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Did recently held convocation lead to COVID cluster at Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubanesar?

While it is still early days to know what the convocation’s impact would be, sources said, there were persons who had developed symptoms before the event and it was not paid attention to.

Published: 23rd March 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

The BMC order pasted in front of XIMB entrance on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The cluster outbreak at Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) has brought under scanner serious loopholes in adherence of the Covid-19 protocols in the Capital as the B-school had conducted its convocation without informing the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The convocation for 2018-20 was held on March 20 (Saturday) in which over 150 people had attended in physical mode. Sources said students had come in from many states to participate the event and were on the campus till 9.30 pm. Institute authorities, however, clarified that the test reports came much later and the convocation had nothing to do with the spread of the virus as it was organised in a separate space with adequate safety measures. 

While it is still early days to know what the convocation’s impact would be, sources said, there were persons who had developed symptoms before the event and it was not paid attention to. The XIMB management informed the BMC and police authorities on Sunday. On Monday morning, BMC sealed the B-school premises.

Sources said initially, reports of a few tests came on March 20 night and students were immediately asked to vacate the campus. Over 700 students enrolled to the two-year management programme were in the hostels and many vacated the campus by Sunday night. The BMC will have a task at hand to trace all those because they are believed to have used trains and flights to return home.

When higher education was allowed in the State, the second-year management students of XIMB returned to the campus in the second week of February while in the next week, the first-year students came back.
BMC officials who collected around 200 samples of students and staff said in many cases, students had returned from outside states, which could be the reason for the spread. Institute authorities, however, refuted the claim and said it appears to be a case of local transmission as the first year and second year students had returned to the campus in February.

“We had put all measures in place and the classes also ran smoothly. However, students used to move out of the campus during which we suspect they may have contracted the virus,” said an official.  The incident has exposed the poor adherence of Covid protocol and enforcement by the authorities. The BMC officials, however, remained silent. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary couldn’t be reached for his comments, while an official said that the matter will be looked into after contact tracing is completed and infection spread is contained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xavier Institute of Managemen XIMB COVID-19 cluster outbreak Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation COVID-19 protocol XIMB convocation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp