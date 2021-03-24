201 samples from Bhubaneswar's Xavier Institute of Management test negative

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS many as 201 out of 204 samples drawn from the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) after the cluster outbreak of COVID-19 on Monday, tested negative for the virus.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that the reports of remaining three samples are yet to be received.

Apart from the 204 samples, BMC officials collected another 89 samples from the campus and sent it for testing. After the spread of the infection in the campus, the civic body had ordered mandatory testing of all students and staff staying in the institute’s hostels.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena had informed on Monday that 45 Covid cases were detected at the campus. However, BMC officials said they had received reports of 28 positive cases. On Tuesday, the civic body updated this figure to 29.

Meanwhile, the civic body has decided to intensify enforcement. Commissioner Chaudhary said enforcement squads will be mobilised to ensure compulsory use of masks and adequate social distancing.

BMC will form squads that will make surprise visits to malls and market places to enforce Covid protocols strictly. Traders found flouting the norms will face closure of their commercial establishments.