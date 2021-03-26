Bhubaneswar sees 110 COVID cases in five days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Covid-19 resurgence looming large over the State Capital, three new Covid positive cases were reported from a private school in Patia area in the last 24 hours.

The cases were reported from hostels of the school prompting the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to collect samples of other students and staff in the campus.

The civic body also randomly collected samples from a number of institutes including Trident School of Biotech Sciences, ODM Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya - I and Allen Coaching Centre for RT-PCR test. Samples were also collected from the airport, railway station and CRPF camp.

The State Capital reported 24 new cases during the period which includes three more cases from Kalinga Nagar area.

More than 100 cases have already been reported in the city in the last five days.

According to BMC data, 110 cases have been reported in the city between March 21 and 25.

With the daily infection count increasing at a significant rate, the city now has 130 active cases against 73 at the beginning of March.

As it is, Bhubaneswar has the highest number of active cases compared to other urban areas of the State.

Even as the BMC has started random collection of samples, it is yet to improve its enforcement. People continue to violate the norms like maintaining safe distance and not wearing masks.

The violation is rampant in hospitals, where many of the frontline health workers have done away with wearing mask due to complacency.

Besides, the daily testing rate in the city is dismal as the number of RT-PCR tests had remained at only 10 per cent of the total target of 600 till March 22.

BMC officials, however, refuted the allegation. They said that enforcement has been expedited and daily testing increased.

A total 1,050 samples have been collected from different places for tests on the day, said BMC deputy Commissioner Suvendu Sahoo.

He said around Rs 48,000 has been collected from traders and vendors in three zones of the city on Wednesday for not ensuring proper implementation of safety protocols and social distancing norms.

Bhubaneswar now has 130 active cases against 73 at the beginning of March

Samples collected for test on Thursday - 1,050

COVID violators fined - Rs 48,000