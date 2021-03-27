CBI meets Baranga gangrape victim

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Friday collected vital information from the 1999 Baranga gangrape victim after the prime accused, Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban who managed to evade arrest for 22 years, was apprehended on February 22.

Two officials including the IO visited the victim’s house at 2.30 pm and interacted with her. “I wanted to share some information with CBI regarding the conspiracy angle behind the heinous crime,” she said. Earlier in March, the CBI officers had taken Biban alias Baranga King to the spot where he and his two associates had committed the crime on January 9, 1999.